rumour-has-it!-mohanlal-to-record-‘ezhimala-poonjola’-for-spadikam-once-again!

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 0: 18 [IST]

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently all set to re-release his blockbuster movie Spadikam. The Bhadran directorial, which is one of the biggest hits of Mohanlal’s career, had completed the 25th year of its release recently. The makers are now planning to re-release Spadikam in 4K format very son. Interestingly, the rumours mills are now suggesting that Mohanlal might re-record the highly popular ‘Ezhimala Poonjola’ song from the movie, very soon. According to the latest reports, the complete actor might re-create the classic number along with his co-singer KS Chithra, for the newly updated 4K format of Spadikam.