rugby’s-huge-cost-cutting-measures-revealed

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its workforce for a three-month period as the game manoeuvres its way through the coronavirus shutdown.

The stand down will commence tomorrow and last through until June 30th with the reaming 25 per cent of staff forced to take on salary reductions and reduced hours.

Rugby Australia’s tough call follows on from the NRL who made similar a decision yesterday after they announced they would cut their own operating and administration costs by 70 per cent for the second half of the financial year.

But for Rugby Australia, they’ve conceded a worst-case scenario for them would be a $120 million loss in revenue if the entire Super Rugby season is finished for the year as well as the Wallabies domestic Test calendar.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle confirmed today’s news in a statement.

“Today we have had to deliver the hardest news imaginable to our incredible, hard-working and passionate staff, that many of them will be stood down for a three-month period so that the game can survive this unprecedented crisis,” the statement read.

“We welcome the announcement from Prime Minister, Scott Morrison and Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg yesterday regarding the Job Keeper payment and we will work closely with all our staff to ensure they can access whatever government support is available over the coming months.

“Since the suspension of our proposed domestic Super Rugby competition, we have been working to understand both the immediate and long-term financial implications for the game as a result of the suspension of the competition, and potential further loss of revenue-generating content as we look ahead to the international season.

“Our extensive modelling shows that as a code, we could lose up to $120 million in revenue should it not be possible for any Rugby to be played in 2020. Of course, that is the worst case scenario, and we are very hopeful that we can recommence the Super Rugby season and domestic Wallabies Test matches at some point this year.

“The measures we will implement from April 1, although extremely painful, are necessary to ensure the sport remains financially viable and to ensure that we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully-operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild. It is our priority to keep all of our valued team connected and engaged through this period.

“We shared with the Rugby Union Players Association today the breadth of our cost-cutting including the standing down of 75% of our staff. We will work closely with RUPA to reach an agreement which is appropriate given this unprecedented situation”