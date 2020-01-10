rugby-union-on-tv:-how-to-watch-six-nations,-premiership-and-more

Rugby Union interest hit a high last season as the World Cup captured the nation’s attention.
The showpiece tournament may be another few years away but there’s plenty to play for in 2020 with a hotly-contested Six Nations tournament set to take place.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch rugby union on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to watch every competition live…
Contents
- 1 International
- 2 Autumn Internationals 2020
- 3 Club
International
Six Nations 2020 (BBC / ITV)
Date: 1st February 2020 – 14th March 2020
Full Six Nations fixture list, TV guide and match previews
Sevens World Series 2020 (Sky Sports)
Date: 5th December 2019 – 31st May 2020
British and Irish Lions 2021 (TBC)
Date: 3rd July 2021 – 7th August 2021
Rugby World Cup 2023 (ITV)
Date: 8th September 2023 – 21st October 2023
Autumn Internationals 2020
England (Sky Sports)
Fixtures: November – New Zealand (7th) / Argentina (14th) / TBC (20/21/22) /Australia (28th)
Scotland (BBC / BT Sport)
Fixtures: November – Argentina (7th) / Japan (14th) / New Zealand (21st)
Ireland (Channel 4)
Fixtures: November – Australia (7th) / South Africa (14th) / Japan (21st)
Wales (BBC / S4C)
Fixtures: November – TBC (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)
France (Premier Sports)
Fixtures: November – Georgia (7th) / Australia (14th) / South Africa (21st)
Italy (Premier Sports)
Fixtures: November – South Africa (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)
Club
European Rugby Champions Cup (BT Sport / Channel 4)
Date: 15 November 2019 – 23 May 2020
European Rugby Challenge Cup (BT Sport / S4C)
Date: 15 November 2019 – 22 May 2020
Pro14 (Premier Sports / S4C)
Date: 27 September 2019 – 20 June 2020
Premiership Rugby (BT Sport / Channel 5)
Date: 18 October 2019 – 20 June 2020
Full Premiership Rugby 2019/20 fixture guide
RFU Championship (Sky Sports)
Date: 11 October 2019 – 9 May 2020