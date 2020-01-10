rugby-union-on-tv:-how-to-watch-six-nations,-premiership-and-more

Rugby Union interest hit a high last season as the World Cup captured the nation’s attention.

The showpiece tournament may be another few years away but there’s plenty to play for in 2020 with a hotly-contested Six Nations tournament set to take place.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up on how to watch rugby union on TV in the UK from your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming services you need to watch every competition live…

International

Six Nations 2020 (BBC / ITV)

Date: 1st February 2020 – 14th March 2020

Full Six Nations fixture list, TV guide and match previews

Sevens World Series 2020 (Sky Sports)

Date: 5th December 2019 – 31st May 2020

British and Irish Lions 2021 (TBC)

Date: 3rd July 2021 – 7th August 2021

Rugby World Cup 2023 (ITV)

Date: 8th September 2023 – 21st October 2023

Autumn Internationals 2020

England (Sky Sports)

Fixtures: November – New Zealand (7th) / Argentina (14th) / TBC (20/21/22) /Australia (28th)

Scotland (BBC / BT Sport)

Fixtures: November – Argentina (7th) / Japan (14th) / New Zealand (21st)

Ireland (Channel 4)

Fixtures: November – Australia (7th) / South Africa (14th) / Japan (21st)

Wales (BBC / S4C)

Fixtures: November – TBC (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)

France (Premier Sports)

Fixtures: November – Georgia (7th) / Australia (14th) / South Africa (21st)

Italy (Premier Sports)

Fixtures: November – South Africa (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)

Club

European Rugby Champions Cup (BT Sport / Channel 4)

Date: 15 November 2019 – 23 May 2020

European Rugby Challenge Cup (BT Sport / S4C)

Date: 15 November 2019 – 22 May 2020

Pro14 (Premier Sports / S4C)

Date: 27 September 2019 – 20 June 2020

Premiership Rugby (BT Sport / Channel 5)

Date: 18 October 2019 – 20 June 2020

Full Premiership Rugby 2019/20 fixture guide

RFU Championship (Sky Sports)

Date: 11 October 2019 – 9 May 2020