rudy-giuliani-says-he’d-testify-during-trump-impeachment-trial

January 1, 2020 | 12: 51pm

Rudy Giuliani told reporters he would testify and “do demonstrations” during President Trump’s expected impeachment trial in the Senate — and also asserted that he’d “love to try the case.”

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations. I’d give lectures, I’d give summations,” the tuxedo-clad former mayor said at Trump’s gala New year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort.

He then said that he’d be willing to “prosecute” the case, though it was unclear what he meant.

As the president’s personal attorney, Giuliani was not expected to play a role in his defense, and the Democratic-controlled House would appoint managers to make the case against the president during a Senate trial.

“Or, I’d do what I do best, I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case. Well I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented anyway,” Giuliani told reporters.

Federal RICO statutes — the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations ACT — went into effect in 1970.

Giuliani was US Attorney for the Southern District of new York from 1983 to 1989, a period in which he prosecuted several cases under RICO laws.

Trump said last month that Giuliani, one of the his staunchest defenders, would to issue a report to the Justice Department and Congress about what he’d learned from his recent travels to Ukraine.

The president said then he didn’t know what Giuliani was doing in Ukraine or what he discovered there, but added that Giuliani said “he has a lot of good information.”

“He’s going to make a report, I think to the attorney general and to Congress,” Trump told reporters.

“He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information yet.”

Giuliani has pushed the unsubstantiated theory that it was Ukraine and not Russia that meddled in the 2016 election, a position at odds with the conclusions of the Intelligence Community and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

He also argued that former veep Joe Biden had threatened to withhold millions in aid to Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings, an energy giant that gave Biden’s troubled son Hunter Biden a sweetheart, $50,000 a month gig on its board despite his lack of experience in the field.

The US intelligence community and State Department officials have dismissed those charges as Russian misinformation, and said that Biden threatened to withhold the aid because the prosecutor was not doing enough to fight corruption, a position that reflected US policy and was backed by the EU and IMF.

Trump’s July 25 call to Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelensky, in which he asked that Zelensky to open probes into the Bidens and 2016 election at a time he was withholding $391 in military aid, led to the House’s party line impeachment vote against the president.

Trump, who released the aid on Sept. 11 after a whistleblower raised concerns about the call, has described the conversation as “perfect” and denied any wrongdoing.

The GOP-led Senate was expected to acquit the president in a trial that could begin this month if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi forwards articles of impeachment to the Senate.

She’s withheld them, saying she wanted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to spell out the rules for the trial before she forwarded them to the upper chamber, declaring that she wanted to ensure a fair process.