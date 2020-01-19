rudy-giuliani-says-he’d-‘love’-to-testify-at-trump’s-senate-impeachment-trial

January 19, 2020 | 8: 44am

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, said he’d “love” to be a witness in the Senate impeachment trial because he would like to talk about corruption in Ukraine.

“I would love to see a trial. I’d love to be a witness – because I’m a potential witness in the trial – and explain to everyone the corruption that I found in Ukraine, that far out-surpasses any that I’ve ever seen before, involving Joe Biden and a lot of other Democrats,” he said Sunday morning on “The Cats Roundtable” with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970.

The former New York mayor played a critical role in Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a matter that is at the heart of the impeachment trial.

Democrats claim Trump held up nearly $400 million in military aid to the country to press Zelensky to begin the investigation into the president’s 2020 rival.

But Republicans contend Trump paused releasing the assistance over concerns about rampant corruption in the country.

Documents released last week by the House Intelligence Committee shine a light about what Trump knew about what Giuliani and his associate, Soviet-born Lev Parnas, were up to in Ukraine.

According to the documents and interviews, Parnas, who has been indicted on charges of campaign finance fraud in Manhattan federal court, said the president and Giuliani paved the way for him to contact and meet with top Ukrainian officials last spring.

They also raise questions about whether former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was monitored while in Kiev.

Trump recalled her from her post in April.

The Democratic-majority House, which voted on two articles of impeachment on Dec. 18, delivered the charges to the Senate last Thursday.

The trial is expected to get underway on Tuesday in the GOP-controlled Senate.