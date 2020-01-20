ruby-rose’s-batwoman-officially-comes-out-as-gay-to-gotham-as-her-identity-is-threatened

Ruby Rose’s Batwoman officially came out as a lesbian in last night’s episode of the CW superhero series.

In an episode titled How Queer Everything Is Today!, Batwoman was forced to reveal her sexual identity in order to prevent her actual identity as Kate Kane from being revealed.

After comforting a high school student who had been outed as a lesbian to her parents, Batwoman was asked: ‘Why didn’t you say you were super gay?’

First airing back in October, Ruby Rose’s Batwoman has been all over women throughout the show (including in some seriously steamy sex scenes), but this is the first time the superhero has publicly outed herself as gay to the people of Gotham on a magazine cover.

And who else should break the story than Kara Danvers, Supergirl’s alter ego played by Melissa Benoist in the CW sister show.

Because there’s nothing we love more than an Arrowverse easter egg…

Ruby’s casting in Batwoman made history as the Australian actress, who also identifies as a lesbian and gender fluid, played the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Sadly, the 33-year-old faced some backlash when she first was announced to appear in the show, revealing that she was criticised for ‘not being lesbian enough’ to play the LGBTQ lead.

I can’t wait to use this all the time #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/CKSttJDLTv — New Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) January 20, 2020

“batwoman reveals herself AS A LESBIAN” “her exclusive interview with kara danvers” everything about his is amazing #batwoman pic.twitter.com/2rQaRtQeLO — sof (@fraysaltzman) January 20, 2020

‘When I got cast as a lesbian in Batwoman, I didn’t know that being a gender-fluid woman meant that I couldn’t be a lesbian because I’m not a woman — not considered lesbian enough,’ she said.

“by kara danvers” I’M SCREAMING #batwoman pic.twitter.com/pOu1v3NcTJ — sof (@fraysaltzman) January 20, 2020

‘My initial response was “Pfft!” And then I was like, “Wait. Let me just figure this one out. How do I right this wrong, because if someone out there is upset by this, I need to know why and how to fix it.”

‘That’s when I sort of said, “I’m a woman that identifies as a woman. I’m not trans. But if being gender-fluid means that I can’t identify as a woman at any point, then I guess I can’t be that.”’

She continued: ‘‘Maybe I need to make up another term… one where I can be fluid in my gender, but also a lesbian, because otherwise I’m not sure what I am.’

Batwoman airs Sundays on The CW in the US, with a UK release unknown.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dancing On Ice’s Maura Higgins drops the f-bomb as she narrowly escapes bottom two

MORE: Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz criticism of Cowboy Cerrone win with call for a third fight





