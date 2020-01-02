rs-1-crore-for-family-of-firefighter-who-died-in-blaze:-arvind-kejriwal

“Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi,” tweeted Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

The family of a firefighter who died fighting a massive blaze at a battery warehouse in west Delhi’s Peera Garhi, will receive a Rs one crore ex-gratia compensation by the Delhi government. Amit Baliyan died just 14 days before he was to turn 29 years old, reported news agency PTI. Mr Baliyan had joined the Delhi Fire Services as a fire operator after successfully completing his basic training on June 10 last year, according to PTI. He was posted in the Kirti Nagar branch of the Delhi Fire Services.

Mr Baliyan was trapped under the debris and his body was recovered only five to six hours into the firefighting operation. He was on the ground floor, when debris, which fell on him, resulted in injuries.

The last rites for Mr Baliyan will be conducted tomorrow, according to his family members, reported PTI.

“We will take his body to the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini to pay tributes and then will hand it over to the family members,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with 1 crore as financial assistance. Its the least we can do as a society.. https://t.co/IIUvTc6nd8 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2020

Mr Baliyan is survived by his wife, father, mother, a younger brother and two younger sisters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had earlier tweeted their condolences.

“It is with deep sadness I inform you that one of our firemen was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save other people’s lives by putting their lives under extremely risk in difficult circumstances. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Kejriwal said in the tweet.

“Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. It’s the least we can do as a society…” Mr Kejriwal said in another tweet.

The fire department had received a distress call at around 4.30 am today, according to officials, who said seven fire engines were sent to the spot initially.

At 9 am, an explosion suspected to be an overheated battery ripped through the rear of the building, bringing down the structure, after which 35 fire engines were rushed to the warehouse, injuring 15. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also helped in the rescue operation.

