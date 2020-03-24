rrr:-the-title-motion-poster-of-the-ram-charan-jr-ntr-ss-rajamouli-project-to-be-out-on-march-25!

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 23: 37 [IST]

RRR, the highly anticipated upcoming project will mark the first onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, two of the most bankable actors of the Telugu film industry. RRR, which is directed by the hitmaker SS Rajamouli, is unarguably the most anticipated Telugu film of the year. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited title motion poster of RRR will be released on March 25, Wednesday, on the occasion of Telugu New Year. The cast and crew members, including the lead actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and director SS Rajamouli announced the exciting update through their official social media pages, recently.

— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 24, 2020 ‘It’s a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone’s spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home.’, write director SS Rajamouli on his Twitter post.