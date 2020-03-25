rrr-motion-poster:-ram-charan-&-jr.ntr-join-forces-to-‘rise,-roar-&-revolt’-in-ss-rajamouli’s-film

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 12: 42 [IST]

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, here’s something to brighten up your day! The makers of the much-awaited magnum opus RRR released the official motion poster today on the auscipious ocassion of Gudi Padwa today. Helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, the much-anticipated film stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. Ajay Devgn, who has an extended cameo in the film took to his Twitter page to share the motion poster and wrote, “Happy #GudiPadwa everyone..When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you’ll have! Here’s the #RRRMotionPoster – #RiseRoarRevolt.” (sic) Watch the video here. The film’s leading lady Alia Bhatt also shared the motion poster on her Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s the power of opposing forces, of fire and water. Here it is, the #RRRMotionPoster – #RiseRoarRevolt Wishing you a happy #GudiPadwa.” (sic) The motion poster has a fiery Ram Charan (fire) and a watery Jr. NTR (water) joining forces to fight a common enemy and revealing the name of the film RRR (which stands for Rise, Roar and Revolt). It ends with a logo of the Ashoka Chakra of the Indian flag. Inspired by true events, RRR marks the South debut of Alia Bhatt. Helmed on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore, the film is slated to hit the screens on January 8, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. RRR: The Title Motion Poster Of The Ram Charan-Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli Project To Be Out On March 25! RRR: Why Are Alia Bhatt Fans Upset With The Makers?