rrr:-makers-of-ss-rajamouli’s-film-break-silence-over-release-date-reports

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11: 30 [IST]

SS Rajamouli’s directorial venture, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR is one of the most-awaited films of the Indian cinema. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, RRR has already caught everyone’s attention since its announcement as Rajamouli is bringing yet another magnum opus after the blockbuster success of the Baahubali franchise. Well, the shooting of RRR is almost completed as SS Rajamouli is yet to film some important action sequences which require a big group of foreigner actors. Set in the pre-Independence era, RRR’s last leg of the shoot was supposed to be shot in Goa, however, due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting has been halted. Considering the Coronavirus pandemic in India, PM Narendra Modi announced 21 days lockdown to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19. Because of all this, the reports are now surfacing in the tinsel town that RRR may get delayed. After skipping 30th July 2020, the makers decided to release RRR in theatres on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. But, the reports of a delay in the release have indeed affected RRR’s producers. Recently, clearing the air about the release date of RRR, producer DVV Danayya said that the film will not miss the January 8, 2021 deadline. In interaction with a leading English daily, DVV Danayya said, “We are very confident that we will release the film on January 8 as announced.” Speaking about the development of SS Rajamouli’s film, the producer further said, “Most of the graphics work is done and there is no reason to delay the film’s release.” Also Read : RRR: Jr NTR To Lend His Voice For Tamil & Hindi Version Of SS Rajamouli’s Film Starring Ram Charan It seems RRR makers don’t want to take a chance to postpone the release date again as the production value is high. On a related note, the makers recently released the first look of Ram Charan’s character, Alluri Sitarama Raju on his birthday. The film is a story of two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Ram Charan while Ajay Devgn is given an extended cameo. RRR will simultaneously release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.