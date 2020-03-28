rrr:-jr-ntr-to-lend-his-voice-for-tamil-&-hindi-version-of-ss-rajamouli’s-film-starring-ram-charan

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10: 47 [IST]

RRR team has started promotions with a bang. The SS Rajamouli's directorial venture is really a much-awaited film as his Baahubali had created magic and cine-lovers are eagerly waiting to witness the action-drama to accomplish exactly the same on the silver screen. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Ajay and Bhatt Devgn in the lead roles. The makers released the motion poster and announced the titled of RRR on Ugadi. Moreover, the team also released the appearance of Ram Charan's character from RRR on his birthday. Because the film was announced ever, viewers are receiving back-to-back updates and the most recent one will certainly excite them. Based on the latest report published in a respected entertainment portal, Jr NTR is ready to dub in Tamil and Hindi version of RRR himself. Isn't it exciting? Well, Jr NTR was created and raised in Hyderabad. Hence, Hindi isn't that problematic for him. However when it involves dubbing in Tamil, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor must work hard on the language. Interestingly, the most recent video of Bheem for Ramaraju from Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR has been dubbed by Jr NTR himself. Hence, we need to wait and observe how the actor will speak full-fledged dialogues in Hindi and Tamil. Discussing his character in RRR, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju. If Tarak does the dubbing for Tamil and Hindi, he'll grab a spoton the set of those few actors, like Prakash Kamal and Raj Haasan, to possess this talent of dubbing in a variety of languages. RRR is defined in the pre-independence era. The SS Rajamouli's team has finished a significant part of the film. Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, the RRR team is yet to complete its final leg of the shoot which include Alia Bhatt along with other foreigner actors. RRR is defined to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.