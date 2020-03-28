rrr:-jr-ntr-to-lend-his-voice-for-tamil-&-hindi-version-of-ss-rajamouli’s-film-starring-ram-charan

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10: 47 [IST]

RRR team has started promotions with a bang. The SS Rajamouli's directorial venture is a much-awaited film as his Baahubali had created magic and cine-lovers are eagerly waiting to witness the action-drama to do the same on the big screen. RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The makers released the motion poster and announced the titled of RRR on Ugadi. Moreover, the team also released the look of Ram Charan's character from RRR on his birthday. Ever since the film was announced, viewers are getting back-to-back updates and the latest one will definitely excite them. According to the latest report published in a leading entertainment portal, Jr NTR is all set to dub in Tamil and Hindi version of RRR himself. Isn't it exciting? Well, Jr NTR was born and brought up in Hyderabad. Hence, Hindi is not that difficult for him. But when it comes to dubbing in Tamil, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor has to work hard on the language. Interestingly, the latest video of Bheem for Ramaraju from Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR has been dubbed by Jr NTR himself. Hence, we have to wait and see how the actor will speak full-fledged dialogues in Hindi and Tamil. Talking about his character in RRR, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju. If Tarak does the dubbing for Hindi and Tamil, he will grab a spoton the list of those few actors, like Prakash Raj and Kamal Haasan, to have this talent of dubbing in various languages. RRR is set in the pre-independence era. The SS Rajamouli's team has finished a major portion of the film. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the RRR team is yet to finish its final leg of the shoot which includes Alia Bhatt and other foreigner actors. RRR is set to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.