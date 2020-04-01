🔥RPA deny they are turning rugby players against clubs over pay crisis during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The Rugby Players Association has dismissed claims they are trying to turn players against their clubs as they come to grips with pay cuts caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Like all sport, rugby has been hit hard by the outbreak of Covid-19 and last month the RFU confirmed the end of the season for all levels below the Premiership, which is currently suspended until April 14.

Premiership clubs have been forced to take drastic action because of the coronavirus outbreak and clubs have announced pay cuts for players and staff, with the likes of Harlequins and Saracens taking such measures.

Other sides have since followed suit and it has been argued the RPA, the governing body who protects rugby players, has been turning players against their clubs as the crisis over pay continues.

But the RPA said on Wednesday in a statement: “Following on from the news earlier this month that the PRL member clubs were making pay cuts across their 13 clubs, there have been several misleading reports in the media regarding the stance of the RPA and our 700+ members impacted.

“During that time we have been working closely with all playing squads providing them with legal and financial guidance to assist them with personal decisions in relation to the imposed salary cuts.

“Based on the financial freefall the game and the world is facing, accepting a pay cut and supporting the clubs is undoubtedly a positive step for the long term survival of our industry.

“We are in constructive dialogue with Premiership Rugby to understand what happens next in relation to players coming off contract, injured players, lower earning Academy players and deliberating when returning to full training and subsequent pay may be possible.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

To expect that players or any employees will not take advice without asking reasonable questions around their futures and livelihoods, especially when they are on fixed term contracts has made this process very challenging, but we are working through that.

“To suggest that the RPA are trying to turn the players against the clubs is wholly disingenuous. As the Players Union, our duty is to pass on as much information as possible in a fast moving and ever-changing daily environment.

“Our discussions will continue across the clubs and with PRL so that the game is aligned when a clearer picture emerges of how and when rugby can resume. Until that time, we will be making no further comment on this matter.”