Royal Rumble 2020: How to watch Royal Rumble for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Royal Rumble is fast-approaching with a huge night of pro-wrestling thrills ahead for dedicated fans and those casual fans looking for a high-octane dose of nostalgia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Royal Rumble on TV and online.

Where will Royal Rumble take place?

Royal Rumble will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA.

The baseball stadium has a seating capacity of more than 40,000 and has sold out for the huge night of sports entertainment.

What time does Royal Rumble start?

Royal Rumble starts around midnight (UK time) on Sunday 26th April and run into the early hours of Monday morning.

How can I watch Royal Rumble in the UK?

Royal Rumble will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full Royal Rumble live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Royal Rumble on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

Royal Rumble card

Who won Royal Rumble 2019?

Becky Lynch entered at Number 28 to seal the women’s crown.

She eliminated Charlotte Flair – who lasted more than 50 minutes after entering at Number 13 – in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins won the men’s Royal Rumble from the Number 10 spot after taking out Braun Strowman.