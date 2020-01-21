royal-protection-outrider-hit-by-taxi-near-kensington-palace

A Royal Protection officer has been taken to hospital after being struck by a taxi a stone’s throw away from Kensington Palace.

The outrider, who is part of the Met Police’s specialist branch trained to guard the Royal Family and diplomats, was hit shortly after 11am on Tuesday.

He was riding a motorcycle through Paddington, west London, when the crash took place in Gloucester Terrace – just a five minute drive from William and Kate’s home.

Images from the scene show the officer lying on the floor, wearing police uniform and a helmet, before paramedics took him away sat up on a stretcher.

The officer was treated in the back of an ambulance for minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The taxi driver did not sustain any injuries. Met Police said no arrests were made.

It is not yet clear who or how many royals, or diplomatic officials, the officer was guarding at the time of the crash close to the famous grounds.

A number of royals live at the palace, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

After Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank got married in October 2018, they moved into Ivy Cottage, on the palace grounds.

The Queen’s cousin Prince Richard and his Danish-born wife Birgitte live in the Old Stables – a smaller residence also based at the palace.

Another two of Her Majesty’s first cousins, Prince Michael and Prince Edward, also reside at the palace with their wives with Princess Michael and Duchess of Kent Katherine.

A Met Police spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: At 11: 22hrs on Tuesday, 21 January an on duty police officer on a motorcycle was in collision with a car along Gloucester Terrace.

‘The officer suffered minor injuries. The driver did not suffer any injuries.’