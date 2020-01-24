royal-military-police-officer-jailed-for-sexual-assault-after-court-martial

A Royal Military Police officer was today jailed for sexually assaulting a junior officer while she slept.

Captain Thomas Harding, 31, branded his victim a ‘spoilsport’ because she refused to kiss him and later removed her trousers and twice touched her intimately as she slept.

Harding had convinced his colleague into sharing a bed with him while on a training course together, having unsuccessfully tried to seduce her at a fancy dress party days before.

Today the disgraced officer was dismissed from the Army and jailed for 15 months after being convicted of two counts of sexual assault. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Harding and his victim had met around three and a half weeks before the incident at Chicksands, Beds, the Defence Intelligence and Security Centre.

Bulford Military Court, Wilts, heard the pair were at a pirate-themed fancy dress party hosted by the Royal Navy as part of the tri-service course when he first tried to seduce her.

After the bar closed, Harding went upstairs and was talking to the alleged victim outside her room.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “After a while he came towards me and tried to kiss me and I laughed it off and essentially told him I am not in the sport of shagging people I work with.