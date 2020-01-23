royal-marine-recruit-fights-for-life-after-training-incident

A Royal Marine recruit is in a critical condition after an incident during a beach assault exercise.

The man, who has not been named, was taking part in the exercise in the water off Tregantle beach, Cornwall, on Tuesday night.

First aid was administered at the scene, after which the recruit was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he remains in a critical condition.

It is understood the training exercise involved recruits disembarking from an assault boat as it approached the beach. After trying to get the men back in the boat it was noticed one was missing.

The injured serviceman was later found unconscious in the water.

The Royal Navy said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving a member of the Royal Marines in Plymouth.

“The next of kin have been informed and we ask for privacy for the family.

“The incident is currently under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service, said: “South Western Ambulance Service was called on Tuesday at 10.01pm about an incident at Tregantle Beach, Cornwall.

“The caller reported to us that a person had gone underwater. We sent land, air and other specialist paramedics to attend the incident.