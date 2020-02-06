Royal household debates flying flags on Prince Andrew's birthday after he stepped down from duties

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Royal Household is in discussions over whether flags should fly on government buildings on Prince Andrew’s birthday after he stepped back from his duties.

Andrew walked away from frontline commitments to the family last year amid a scandal surrounding his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite this, it has been reported that councils across Britain were emailed a reminder to fly the Union Jack on their buildings to mark his birthday on February 19.

The suggestion of doing this for Andrew following the furore around his stepping down has been described as “wholly inappropriate” and “hugely insulting”.

Andrew leaves his home in Windsor, the day after he suspended his work with his charities, organisations and military units (PA)

This is standard protocol for senior royals but following his change in duties the tradition is being debated, Downing Street confirmed.

Pressed on the email, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This was an administrative email about long-standing policy.

“I understand DCMS [Department for Culture, Media and sport] and the royal household are considering how the policy applies in changing circumstances such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties.”

The Standard has contacted the Royal Household for comment.

Andrew stepped down in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the Epstein scandal.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, said in an interview with BBC Panorama that she was left “horrified and ashamed” after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.

Andrew denies the accusations.