royal-fans-thank-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-for-supporting-australia-fire-victims

Grateful fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked the couple for ‘helping spread awareness’ about how people can help victims of the terrifying bushfires in Australia.

At least 23 people have died in blazes that have ravaged millions of hectares of land since September and destroyed at least 1,200 homes.

On their Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged followers to consider donating to the Australian Red Cross, the Country Fire Authority or NSW Rural Fire Service to help fight the “devastating” fires.

They also offered their best wishes to those tackling the crisis, writing they felt a ‘personal connection’ to affected communities.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, and Governor of Victoria and to all Australians. pic.twitter.com/ZNBAHW21az — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 4, 2020

The post’s caption read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months.

“From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.

It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help.

“This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help.”

Impressed supporters were quick to express their gratitude – and highlighted the impact of the fires on wildlife. Some estimates suggest a billion animals could perish.

“Thank you for this post! Worldwide support to firefighters and wild animals is needed!” commented one social media user.

Another Insta observer remarked: “Thank you for using your platform to spread awareness. It will take global effort to combat the damage modern life has done to our planet. This is the time for action. Please keep speaking out. Much love.”

And a third person added: “Thank you for bringing awareness to our country and to the animals. They are helpless victims and haven’t received as much funding and assistance.”

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are also reported to have sent a message of condolence and giving their thanks to the heroes of the emergency services.

And Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the loss of life.

The Queen’s message read: “My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.

“Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time.”

