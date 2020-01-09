royal-fans-accuse-harry-and-meghan-of-‘ruining’-kate-middleton’s-birthday-with-‘megxit’

Royal fans have slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for announcing their plan to step away from the Royal Family on the eve of Kate Middleton’s birthday.

On Wednesday (08.01.20) evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their shock decision to quit as ‘senior’ members of the firm in a bid to become financially independent.

The couple will divide their time between Britain and the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple posted a joint statement on their Instagram account that read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They went on to explain their plan to “balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America” as they continue to “honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages”.

The Sussexes are stepping back as ‘senior’ royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan also said the change would enable them to raise their son, eight-month-old Archie, with an “appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born” while also giving their family the “space to focus on the next chapter”.

But as many royal fans will know, today (09.01.20) is Kate Middleton’s birthday.

A number of royal fans think Harry and Meghan have ‘ruined’ the Duchess of Cambridge’s 38th celebrations by choosing to make their announcement so close to it.

Their announcement was made on the eve of Kate’s 38th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Twitter, one said: “Didn’t have an opinion on this until I realised this has been released to coincide with Kate Middleton’s birthday. Now seeing it as a dirty trick. #belowthebelt!”

Someone else wrote: “The least Harry and Meghan could’ve done was wait another day to announce their departure, especially tomorrow on Kate Middleton’s birthday.”

Another tweeted: “All this talk about Harry and Meghan but no one has wished Kate Middleton a happy birthday, overshadowed another royal occasion #happybirthdaydutchessKate.”

The least Harry and Meghan could’ve done was wait another day.

A fourth said: “How unthoughtful and selfish of Meghan and Harry to drop their bombshell that they are ‘stepping back’ from their royal duties on Kate Middleton’s birthday. Certainly puts a dampener on her 38th birthday.”

“Funny timing… Harry and Megan announced what they want to do.. The day before Kate Middleton’s birthday,” wrote a fifth, alongside a GIF featuring the quote ‘You have no class’.

Another said: “Just realised that it’s the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday today; wow, Meghan is a one shady gurlll. #Megxit Happy Brithday. Don’t let those spoilt brats ruin it for you #HarryandMeghan.”

Didn’t have an opinion on this until I realised this has been released to coincide with Kate Middleton’s birthday. Now seeing it as a dirty trick. #belowthebelt! — Joanne Fairgrieve (@FABBYJO) January 9, 2020

The least harry&meghan could’ve done was wait another day to announce their departure especially tomorrow on Kate Middleton birthday 🎂. — nicole berry (@nickimjfam) January 8, 2020

How unthoughtful and selflish of Meghan and Harry to drop their bombshell that are “stepping back” from their royal duties on Kate Middleton’s birthday. Certainly puts a dampener on her 38th birthday. — Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) January 9, 2020

Just realised that it’s the Duchess of Cambridge birthday today; wow Meghan is a one shady gurlll. #Megxit Happy Brithday. Don’t let those spoilt brats ruin it for you’ #HarryandMeghan — Ant (@antzzz1) January 9, 2020

Not everyone thought it was a deliberate move, though. One bemused royal fan tweeted: “There are actually people that think Harry and Meghan released their statement when they did to ruin Kate Middleton’s birthday today. Run Harry and Meghan…RUN!”

There are actually people that think Harry and Meghan releases their statement when they did to ruin Kate Middleton’s birthday today. Run Harry and Meghan…RUN! — Uppity Failed Whoopi Goldberg 🇩🇲🇧🇧 (@thetwerkinggirl) January 9, 2020

TV presenter Piers Morgan has since launched a blistering attack on the Sussexes on Twitter – and and blamed Meghan for it all.

Similarly, the Duchess’s estranged dad, Thomas Markle, admitted he was “disappointed” over their decision, which was reportedly made without any input from the rest of the Royal family, including the Queen.

