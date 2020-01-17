royal-family-fighting-over-money-after-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-exit?

Meghan MarkleReuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from Royal life may be leaving quite a few problems in its wake. Apparently, Royal tensions erupted as a bitter dispute between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace went nuclear after the trio were unable to agree on the Sussexes’ future cash plans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their shock announcement that they were resigning from their “senior” roles in the Royal Family. They also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and the United States. As of now, Meghan and Harry have seem to have chosen Canada as their base of operations. Though there might still be a few logistical kinks to work out, As it looks like Prince Harry might not be joining Meghan Markle in Canada anytime soon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have made a few moves to use their brand to make money. But that in itself may not go off as smoothly as they expect it to. Reportedly, Numerous stumbling blocks have been encountered from both sides, with Government officials claiming the Sussexes controversial split may take six months to fully occur. On Thursday, commentators believed that Prince Harry had carried out his final senior royal duty. But now Sussex fans were concerned the Duke and Duchess may not be fully removed for some time.

The couple Sussex has still not presented their actual plan to achieve financial independence. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.