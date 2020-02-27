royal-challengers-bangalore-delete-profile-pictures-from-social-media-handles,-twitter-agog-with-questions

RCB’s social media move has left many fans in suspense. © AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday removed the profile pictures from their handles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, leading to widespread speculation and jokes on social media. The Bengaluru-based team also deleted all posts from their Instagram account. Several users pondered if a name change is imminent while some thought they may undergo a complete overhaul, changing not just their name but also their jersey and logo. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise did go through a major branding change, having announced a three-year partnership on Tuesday with a financial company.”Hey guys, any idea what’s on with @rcbtweets? All posts deleted on Instagram, no profile pictures on Twitter and Facebook…..” commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, leading to a flurry of responses.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2020″I think they gonna change logo,jersey and sponsor,” one user tweeted.”Rebranding?” asked another.”Branding change. And you know it,” a user tweeted confidently.”Either RCB following Delhi (Daredevils to Capitals) footsteps. Or they are leaving IPL,” another fan opined.”From trusted sources the news is they are changing Bangalore to Bengaluru & logo & branding also. I think they will start fresh,” wrote another.Other users had a more light-hearted view of the incident.”I went and checked in their office And I found ‘No trophies too,” one user joked.”They’re behaving like couples after argument,” another user wrote.”They are preparing to lose the IPL in a whole new way,” wrote another.RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also left stumped by the move.

— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020″Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” he tweeted.Rival team SunRisers Hyderabad also tweeted about the development.

— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 12, 2020″Hey @RCBTweets, everything ok?” they wrote.