royal-blueprint:-how-the-split-between-prince-harry-and-meghan-and-the-royal-family-might-be-resolved

The Queen has demanded that negotiations on the royal future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should provide a blueprint for generations to come.

With teams on all sides locked in talks to find “workable solutions” to the couple’s quest to become “financially independent” while continuing to “fully support Her Majesty”, by Buckingham Palace’s own admission there are “complicated issues” to resolve. The 93-year-old monarch has set a deadline of one week for them to achieve it.

With Palace insiders concerned that allowing the Duke and Duchess to have their royal cake and eat it might set a dangerous precedent, we examine what the “new progressive role” they are seeking within the institution might look like.

Funding

The Sussexes complain on their website they are “prohibited from earning any income”. Under their plan, they “prefer to release [their] financial tie” to the Queen’s Sovereign Grant. They say the grant contributes five per cent of the cost of their office, with 95 per cent of their income from the Prince of Wales via his Duchy of Cornwall estate.

An examination of royal accounts suggests that the Duke of Sussex receives in the region of £2.3 million a year from his father’s estate.