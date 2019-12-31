royal-belfast-hospital-for-sick-children-closes-ward-because-of-fungus-infection







Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children

A ward at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children is to be closed for five weeks due to a fungus infection.

The Belfast Trust confirmed that increased levels of Aspergillus are present within one ward in the Children’s Haematology Ward and that in spite of efforts to manage the situation, the Trust has take the decision to close the ward for necessary remedial works to take place.

A Belfast Trust spokesman said: “The ward will be closed for approximately five weeks whilst the work is carried out to allow us to improve our management of air quality in the unit. During this period all at risk patients will be cared for in other wards within the Hospital with appropriate care plans in place.

“We apologise to families impacted by this decision for the inconvenience it will cause. The safety and wellbeing of all our patients remains our top priority and every step is being taken to mitigate the short term risk to patients.

Aspergillus is a fungus whose spores are present in the air, but does not normally cause illness. In those people with a weakened immune system, damaged lungs or with allergies, Aspergillus can cause disease.

The BBC has reported earlier this month that one child acquired the infection while being treated for another condition and that other potential cases are being investigated.

Belfast Telegraph Digital