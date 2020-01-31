Royal Ballet's huge name choreographer suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

The most contemporary headlines in your inbox

A properly-known choreographer has been suspended by the Royal Ballet Firm over claims of sexual misconduct with college students.

Just investigators are examining allegations Liam Scarlett, 33, impressed dangers to ship him naked photos, made sinful comments, and walked in on them while they were altering, in response to The Cases.

The inquiry has not yet concluded and it is understood that no findings were made towards Scarlett.

The allegations hang sent shockwaves thru the ballet world, with Australia’s Queensland Ballet amongst those to lower ties with Scarlett, cancelling a drawing discontinuance speed of his adaptation of Harmful Liaisons.

The Royal Opera Dwelling, which is house to the Royal Ballet Firm, said: “The individual turned into straight away suspended and an just disciplinary investigation opened. As the route of is mute ongoing, and as a responsibility of care to crew and artists, we’re unable to comment extra.”

Scarlett joined the Royal Ballet Firm in 2006 and retired from dancing in 2012 to focal level on choreography.

He became artist-in-position in 2012, and at 26 turned into the youngest choreographer to be commissioned to compose a three-act ballet for the Royal Ballet – Frankenstein.

The corporate’s revival of Scarlett’s Swan Lake is attributable to open in March for a offered-out speed.

Mr Scarlett turned into unavailable for comment this day.