🔥Royal Academy announces its 2020 Summer Exhibition will be moved to autumn for first time in 252 year history🔥

It’s one of the longest-running traditions in the art world but for the first time in its 252 year history, the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition will be taking place in the autumn.

Although the exact dates have not yet been announced, the annual exhibition – the biggest open submission contemporary art show in the world – has been postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since it began in 1769, the exhibition has been held every year – even during the World Wars. This year it will be co-ordinated by an artistic duo for the very first time, with Jane and Louise Wilson RA doing the honours in what is set to be a historic show.

Rebecca Salter, who became President of the RA in December last year, said: “Like everyone, the Royal Academy is faced with navigating an uncertain time and finding ways to make the best of it. One thing is certain though: our belief in the power of art, and the role it can play in inspiring creativity and hope.”

She added that the RA “has been a home for artists, architects and art-lovers for over 250 years and we do not intend to stop now”, and that the show is “embedded in our culture and plays a crucial role in supporting the artistic community and art education.”

The dates for the Summer Exhibition 2020 will be announced in due course, along with new dates for the highly anticipated Marina Abramovic exhibition .

The Royal Academy currently remains closed until further notice.