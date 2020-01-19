roy-keane-says-‘everyone-is-getting-carried-away-with’-liverpool-in-heated-debate-with-graeme-souness

Roy Keane believes the current Liverpool side cannot be considered a ‘great’ team until they start winning Premier League trophies on a consistent basis.

The Merseyside giants are sitting 13 points above second-placed Leicester in the table and appear on course to end their 30-year wait for a league title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have only dropped points on one occasion in the English top flight this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

And the Reds will look to get revenge on their bitter rivals this weekend when they play host to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Anfield.

Many are already likening Liverpool to legendary teams of the Premier League era, including some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s sides which dominated in the 1990s and 2000s and Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ of 2003/04.

But Keane took exception to these comparisons ahead of Sunday’s clash in a heated exchange with ex-Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness.

‘This team have been brilliant in Europe over the last few years and everyone is getting carried away with them because they’ve been so brilliant but this will be their first league title,’ Keane said on Sky Sports.

‘You’ve gotta win a few league titles!’

🗣Graeme Souness: “Liverpool finished second last year, they would’ve won the league normally in any other year” 🗣Roy Keane: “It doesn’t matter how many points you get, you finished second. Do me a favour, pat on the back” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6A240DNZjZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 19, 2020

Souness replied: ‘I think they’re bordering on being that when you look at their consistency – second last year and they would have won the league normally in any other year.

‘Losing the European cup final to some poor goalkeeping.

‘I agree with you but they’re close to being called a great team.’

‘Close, but you said they finished second! Second is no good to anybody,’ the former United captain hit back.

‘I doesn’t matter how many points you get, if you finish second… do me a favour!

‘What do you get for second, a pat on the back?!’

Despite the odds being stacked against United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to have ‘arrogance’ and believe in themselves at Anfield.

‘As a manager, I’ve had Liverpool on the opposite side twice and we’ve had different ways of approaching it,’ he told United’s official website.

‘Just go there and have the confidence, the courage and the arrogance – in a good way. Go there and believe in yourself.

‘Handle the crowd, handle your team-mates. There are going to be tackles flying in – it’s a local derby. Just win your individual battles and stay emotionally in the game.

‘Control yourselves and just play the game.’

The Norwegian added: ‘Klopp is a great manager and he’s done a great job. He did a rebuilding job and he started almost from scratch.

‘We’ve started something, we want to get back to challenging for the league.

‘They are now challenging for the league, so well done. He’s a very nice man, as well. He’s a good manager and, of course, we do respect them.

‘They have proven with their results and performances that they do deserve that respect. I think we’ve shown them in the games that I’ve been here that we do prepare very well.’

