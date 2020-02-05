roy-hodgson-wants-crystal-palace-transfer-pledge-before-signing-new-deal

Crystal Palace will tell Roy ­Hodgson they are committed to ­bringing in players this summer as he seeks assurances over their transfer plans amid his contract stand-off.

Hodgson was unhappy with the club’s January transfer business and is yet to agree a one-year extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.

The 72-year-old wanted to sign four players to strengthen his squad last month but the only new arrivals were striker Cenk Tosun on loan and 18-year-old midfielder Scott Banks, who has been sent straight out on loan.

A proposed deal for West Brom’s highly-rated teenager Nathan Ferguson collapsed after a medical highlighted a knee issue, while Palace lost out to Southampton in the race to sign Totenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.

Hodgson, who is the oldest manager in the Premier League, has given no indication that he has any plans to retire and Palace want him to stay after a successful two-and-a-half years in charge.

Hodgson leaves transfer dealings to chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman. Last year, he described Palace’s summer ­window as a failure after the club failed to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka following his £50million move to Manchester United.

Parish was prepared to invest in the transfer ­market last month despite uncertainty at board level, with the club in talks about a potential takeover after the club’s American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer indicated they are willing to sell.

Several deals collapsed but Palace plan to spend to strengthen their squad in the summer. They are set to ­resurrect their deal for Ferguson, while Hodgson will also demand ­Palace find a long-term solution to their striker problems which they have not fully addressed since selling Glenn Murray in 2015.

The Eagles were interested in Jarrod Bowen before he joined West Ham on deadline day.