Roy Hodgson 'relaxed' about Crystal Palace future as negotiations continue

Roy Hodgson is in no hurry to see his Crystal Palace contract extension finalised as discussions with chairman Steve Parish continue.

The 73-year-old, who has guided the Eagles to within four points of the Premier League top five with a limited squad and budget this season, is out of contract in the summer.

Parish and Hodgson met in September to begin talks over a new deal to see him through until the end of next season, with both parties still keen to come to an agreement.

There has been no significant movement since, though Hodgson says there is no reason for either side to be concerned about talks breaking down.

“I think it’s more patience,” said Hodgson when asked whether there will be a conclusion in the near future. “I’m very relaxed about it.

(Getty Images)

“The discussions I’ve had made me think nothing has changed since the meeting I had with Steve and the agreement we came to.

“I have no reason to fear there has been a change of heart and Steve has no reason to fear that I’ve had a change of heart.”

Hodgson, the oldest manager in Premier League history, is fast approaching his 100th Premier League game in charge of Palace, and has maintained that his passion and enthusiasm for the role is unwavering and will certainly carry him for another season. As to whether or not he continues from that point, the former England manager remains undecided.

“I don’t think two or three years down the line, the conversations I have had with the club involved an extension for next season and that discussion is obviously ongoing,” said Hodgson. “I haven’t suggested beyond that because I don’t know how I will feel.

(REUTERS)

“I know how I feel now, and the way I feel will happily see me through another season if that’s what we all want.

“But I can’t possibly say what I will feel like in two, three or four years time. There is no need for me to think that way and no point in thinking that way.”