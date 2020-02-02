roy-hodgson-forced-to-rely-on-character-and-hope-at-crystal-palace-after-an-uninspiring-transfer-window

Roy Hodgson has once more been left to work largely with character and hope at Crystal Palace after a transfer window which met no one’s expectations.

Since the start of the season it has been clear to all at Selhurst Park what was needed. Strikers and full-backs. Two of each preferably, with Hodgson requesting more than “free transfers and loans” from the board.

Only Cenk Tosun (on six month loan from Everton) and unavailable for Satuday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, arrived. A late move for promising West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson fell apart after complications around a knee injury arose during his medical.

That move came after 10 days of talks with Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters ended with the 22-year-old joining Southampton on loan instead.

Palace were open to letting Christian Benteke leave this month, but the Belgian was back from injury and leading the line against the Blades. In truth, it was an encouraging performance from the striker, who looked lively and sharp in the build-up before falling to pieces in front of goal – quite the problem when all Palace really need is a finishing touch.

The Eagles controlled proceedings for the most part against Chris Wilder’s side and – but for an uncharacteristic error from Vicente Guaita, without whom they’d likely be in a relegation battle – should have taken at least a point.

Holding onto Wilfried Zaha at the end of another transfer window is often seen as the biggest positive. The Palace talisman was at his bewitching best – bar a goal – against Sheffield United, but for only so long can keeping him be seen as Palace’s most important piece of business.

Hodgson has worked wonders to carry this small and injury hit squad, who have – as has been repeatedly said – shown fantastic character and resilience, through what can only be deemed a successful season to date. That may well have counted against him when it came to decisions made on January spending.

Hodgson still fears relegation, and another injury crisis. Where progress could have been made, he is left with another battle on his hands until May.