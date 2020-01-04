round-the-world-yachtsman-zane-gills-dies-in-accident-at-spanish-marina

Tributes from around the world have poured in for a professional sailor who drowned in an a tragic accident in Barcelona.

Zane Gills, 37, mysterious disappeared from a sailing boat a short time after he and his brother sailed into Port Vell ahead of New Year’s Eve.

It’s thought his brother left him on board to run an errand but when he returned a few hours later there was no sign of the Australian sailor.

He was reported missing, prompting a major search by the Guardia Civil before his body was found under the yacht hours later.

Mr Gills was from Australia but lived in Lymington, Hampshire, with his wife Sarah Gills, the daughter of former Domino’s pizza chairman Stephen Hemsley.

Announcing the death on Facebook, his widow said: ‘It’s with disbelief I have to share with you that Zane has tragically died in an accident.

‘We are all totally shocked and devastated by the news. He was an incredible man and will be very sorely missed.’

Mr Gills previously competed in the Ocean Race around the world sailing challenge.

A tribute from his sailing team Desafio MAPFRE said: ‘Our deepest condolences to all your family and friends and for the whole sailing community.

‘Our partner @zanegillssailing has left us. A great bow, an excellent sailor and an unbeatable persona. RIP.’

Mr Gills made his debut in the 2011 Volvo Ocean Race as a bowman with Team Telfonica.

He also played rugby for several seasons with local Lymington team the Mariners, who are set to play a game on 11 January in his honour.

Teammate and John Merricks Sailing Trust trustee Nick Bubb wrote: ‘Zano was one of the nicest guys anyone could ever hope to meet and a strong, reliable and wonderful team mate.’

A friend of Mr Gills, Holly Whidden said: ‘What awful news. Zane was such a bright light and complete joy to be around.

‘Grateful to have had the good fortune to have known him. Sending love and prayers.’

Mrs Gills is asking anyone with pictures or videos of her husband to send them by WeTransfer to ben@islandimages.co.uk so she can compile a video of his life.