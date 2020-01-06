ross-barkley-vows-to-avoid-trouble-after-off-the-pitch-incidents:-‘we-all-make-mistakes,-but-it’s-about-being-aware’

Ross Barkley has promised head coach Frank Lampard that he will not get caught out off the pitch again as he attempts to resurrect his Chelsea and England career.

Midfielder Barkley scored on his first Chelsea appearance since October 19 in the FA Cup victory over Championship play-off hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

His encouraging start to life under Lampard at the beginning of the season was hit by a foot injury that he struggled to shake off. While he was out, Barkley was pictured dancing topless in a Dubai nightclub during the November international break.

The video, captured on a camera phone and passed to a newspaper, came just over a month after Barkley had been filmed being escorted to a cash machine by police after a dispute with a taxi driver.

Lampard accused Barkley of “lacking professionalism” following the second incident in Dubai, but also insisted he backed the 26-year-old and the player responded with a goal on his first appearance back in the team.

“You have to be careful because everyone is wanting to catch you out,” said Barkley. “It is that 10 seconds when you are not looking like a professional, when you let your hair down, but then you can’t forget about your job.

“It was unfortunate for me to get caught in that position and it will happen many times to players over the years because you know what phones are like nowadays. I am just keeping my head down and it won’t happen again.