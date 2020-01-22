rosie-marcel-swaps-holby-city-for-celebrity-antiques-road-trip

Viewers of Holby City gushed over Rosie Marcel as she swapped the scalpels and scrubs for collectibles in last night’s episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (January 21 2020).

Rosie Marcel and Bob Barrett, who play Jac Naylor and Sacha Levy in the medical drama, went head to head searching Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire for antique bargains to sell at an auction in St Ives near Huntingdon.

Rosie and Bob are on Holby City (Credit: BBC/BBC iPlayer)

Each celeb was given £400 to start.

Rosie was paired up with expert David Harper and Bob was partnered with Louise Gostelow, who is an auctioneer.

Rosie and Bob went head to head (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Bob and Louise spent £335 on their lots which included a Loderein, a brooch, a Doulton jug, a spoon and a lamp.

Rosie and David spent £240 on five lots buying a wakeboard, hip flask and wallet, stained glass panel, Japanese figurine and bowl and a magazine rack.

At the auction, Rosie cheered on for Bob’s lots as well as her own leaving viewers gushing over her.

almost missed the start of love island because i was watching rosie marcel on antiques roadtrip, what a tragic state of affairs — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) January 21, 2020

She also danced around with the stain glass panel at the auction as it was up for bid.

Rosie brought back £397.80 in the end, beating Bob who returned with £338.06.

Rosie appeared to have a great time at the auction! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Last night viewers got a double bill of Rosie.

After watching her on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, she was in the Holby City, which aired at 8pm.

Last night’s episode of the BBC drama left viewers in tears as Serena Campbell made the decision to leave her job at the hospital as actress Catherine Russell departed the show.

Did you see Rosie and Bob on Celebrity Antique Road Trip?

