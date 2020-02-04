rory-stewart-publishes-tax-returns-amid-transparency-calls-from-sadiq-khan

The latest headlines in your inbox

All the main candidates for mayor of London today promised to publish their tax returns after being challenged to be transparent by Sadiq Khan.

Labour mayor Mr Khan today published a breakdown of his income and tax contributions in the first three years since he took office.

This revealed he has paid more than £150,000 in income tax since becoming mayor in May 2016 and had no outside earnings in addition to his City Hall salary.

He promised to publish details of the current financial year at a later date.

This afternoon the independent candidate Rory Stewart responded by publishing his return for the 2018/19 tax year.

Sadiq Khan has published a breakdown of his income and tax contributions in the first three years since he took office (REUTERS)

This showed an income of £113,493, made up of £85,329 in salary as an MP and Tory minister, £6,505 from writing and speaking and £21,659 in “rental income”. He paid a total of £36,430 in tax.

However the figures provided by Mr Stewart did not appear to add up. His breakdown said his “total income tax due” was £36,430 – but only listed tax payments totalling £34,403 – a gap of £2,027.

According to Mr Khan’s tax returns, he earned £149,740 in 2018/19, on which he paid £52,996 income tax and £6,620 in National Insurance (NI).

In 2017/18, he earned £146,804 and paid £52,021 tax and £6,457 in NI.

In 2016/17, he earned £130,112 as Mayor – having been elected after the start of the financial year – and £7,464 as MP for Tooting. He paid £48,630 in tax and £6,126 in NI.

He stood down from Parliament on being elected mayor. The figures have been verified by Mr Khan’s accountant.

Lib-Dem candidate Siobhan Benita, who gave up her university administrator’s job to run for mayor, vowed to publish her tax details. She said she would use part of her salary to fund a “Young Mayor of London” if elected.

She said Mr Khan’s openness about his personal finances contrasted with an alleged lack of detail about some aspects of City Hall spending.

“Londoners are still in the dark about his role in the millions of pounds being wasted every day by the delay to Crossrail,” she claimed.

Tory candidate Shaun Bailey, a member of the London Assembly, said: “I welcome the Mayor’s announcement and will be releasing my tax returns in due course.”

Green candidate Sian Berry, also an assembly member and a councillor in Camden, tweeted: “Happy to share my return but it just has my salaries and PAYE taxes on it, which are already publicly declared on my councillor and AM [Assembly member] webpages.”

The run-up to the 2016 election included a row over personal finances. Tory candidate Zac Goldsmith, a former non-dom, revealed he had earned more than £10m in income and capital gains since becoming an MP in 2010 and had paid £4.5m in tax.

Earlier today Labour MP Karen Buck, chairwoman of Mr Khan’s re-election campaign, had called on other mayoral candidates to “show they have nothing to hide”.

Former mayor Boris Johnson was criticised for writing a newspaper column and for other earnings outside City Hall while mayor.