rory-mcilroy-sets-sights-on-six-wins-in-2020-as-he-starts-year-at-torrey-pines-with-the-chance-to-return-to-world-no-1

Rory McIlroy was not expecting to have a shot at usurping Brooks Koepka at the top of rankings in his first start of 2020, but is “excited” to have the opportunity this week to return to world No 1 after a near five-year absence. However, he is thinking even higher than the summit and has revealed that it is his “goal to win six times this year”.

The Irishman likes to set himself a public challenge. Just after Kopeka had brutally swatted him away in the final round of the World Golf Championship event in Memphis last July, McIlroy stated his intention to topple the American in the rankings as soon as possible. The experts rolled their eyes and it can only be presumed that Koepka did, too, when the American summarily dismissed talk of a “rivalry” between the two.

But as McIlroy went into overdrive in the back end of the season, so Koepka went into reverse, the brakes being applied when a knee complaint required stem cell surgery. And after Koepka could only finish in a tie for 34th on his opener in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, McIlroy’s challenge was made clear for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – win.