rory-mcilroy-eyes-world-number-one-spot-after-third-round-67-puts-him-back-in-contention-at-torrey-pines





Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is in joint third place on nine-under-par behind Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer going into the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California.

McIlroy, who could reclaim the world No.1 ranking with victory, shot a 67 on day three and trails Spain’s Rahm by three shots.

Rahm chipped in for a birdie on his first hole on Saturday and holed for eagle from 111 yards on the next, going on to finish the day on 12-under par after a seven-under 65.

Rahm said having won the tournament three years ago would make no difference to him on Sunday.

“The only thing it’s going to do is keep me focused, no matter how good I’m playing, knowing that somebody can come and do the same thing,” he said.

American Palmer is in second place on 11-under after after a 71 in the third round, which started two hours late because of heavy fog.

England’s Ben Taylor is in joint 21st after also going around in one-under, ending the day on five-under overall.

Belfast Telegraph Digital