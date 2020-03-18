rory-and-lorelai-are-returning.-“gilmore-girls:-a-year-in-the-life”-to-get-another-season-on-netflix?

Gilmore Girls was one of the most loved TV shows. After it was discontinued fans were heartbroken to leave Lorelai and Rory behind. Netflix revived the old show and presented a mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as the sequel for the long loved show. Mother Lorelai Gilmore was played by Lauren Graham and daughter Rory Gilmore was played by Alexis Bledel.

There have been several rumours regarding the mini-series’ second season which will be released on Netflix. The first season of the mini-series featured Rory and how she was living her life. She moved out of her house and started casually dating Logan who was engaged at the time. Rory was also with another person at that time, Paul. Further on in the series, Rory meets Christopher Hayden, her father. She confronts him about her mother and how he let everything happen.

Lorelai’s mother, Emily seeks to rekindle their mother-daughter relationship. Lorelai and Luke who have been together for ten years without any mention of marriage and without having any kids continue to be the same. They haven’t been married yet. Rory becomes pregnant.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has been since 2016 on its own. Netflix hasn’t issued a release date or confirmed the second season’s renewal officially. Netflix has hinted several times through its official Twitter account that they want the second season to happen.

The tweet talked about who the father can be from the two men Rory was dating at the time. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Material Officer, revealed that they are in the talks of creating and releasing extra episodes for Gilmore Girls.

Whenever it comes out, fans will be grateful and excited to binge on another fill.