roosters-pay-transfer-fee-to-secure-josh-morris

The Cronulla Sharks are eyeing off a player swap with the Sydney Roosters, after confirming they will release Josh Morris from the final year of his contract.

The move will allow Morris to join the Sydney Roosters after round two of the NRL premiership, allowing the 33-year-old to end his career alongside twin brother Brett.

According to a statement from the Sharks, they will receive an undisclosed transfer fee from the Roosters.

Releasing Morris will free up space in the Sharks’ salary cap, already reduced by $350,000 after the club self-reported breaches in 2018.

“After much internal discussion and following lengthy negotiations with the Sydney Roosters, the release request has been granted ultimately due to circumstances surrounding the Sharks salary cap, a situation which has been impacted by previous infringements,” the club said in a statement.

“Prior to coming to the decision to release Morris, the Sharks explored a myriad of options to ensure they remained salary cap compliant, with the NRL’s suspended $500,000 fine from past breaches the determining factor in the decision.”

The Sharks will be missing both Bronson Xerri and Matt Moylan when they open their season against Souths on Saturday, and the backline injury crisis was one reason coach John Morris was keen to retain the former Australian representative.

Josh Morris in action for the Sharks in their NRL trial against Manly. (Getty)

Morris will line up at centre against Souths this weekend.

“Coach Morris, while disappointed to see a player of Josh Morris’ experience leave the club, was confident in the ability in his outside backs, with exciting young players in Bronson Xerri, Jesse Ramien and Ronaldo Mulitalo amongst those set to cover for the loss,” the Sharks said.

“The club will also consider their options in regard to pursuing Roosters top-30 player Poasa Faamausili having been given permission to negotiate by the Sydney Roosters.”

Morris is likely to find himself playing against his former club as soon as next month, with the Roosters and Sharks set to clash in round 5 at Jubilee Stadium.