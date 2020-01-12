ronnie-o’sullivan-will-regret-masters-decision,-believes-barry-hearn:-‘i-feel-it-is-a-huge-career-mistake’

Ronnie O’Sullivan will regret his decision not to play in the Masters this season and he has let his fans down by doing so, believes WST chairman Barry Hearn.

The Rocket, who has won the Masters seven times, is not competing at this year’s event simply because he doesn’t fancy it.

‘There’s no particular reason, it’s a fantastic tournament, I just didn’t want to play in it this year. I’m looking forward to doing some other stuff,’ explained O’Sullivan.

‘The Masters is such a great tournament I think that spot should go to somebody that’s really dedicated to the game and is going to give 110%.

‘At the moment I’m just playing to enjoy it and the place is better going to someone else.’

Ali Carter took his place in the tournament, with O’Sullivan now not back in action until February.

Hearn doesn’t understand the Rocket’s decision to skip the tournament in north London and has labelled it a ‘huge mistake’ from the five-time world champion.

‘The Masters is a special place. It’ll miss Ronnie and Ronnie, in a reflective mood, will miss the Masters,’ Hearn told the BBC.

‘It is probably one of those decisions I think we have all made in our lives that you look around now or later and say, “I shouldn’t have done that, that was a waste”.

‘It’s extra disappointing because he has a fabulous record at the Masters. He doesn’t have to travel very far, it’s his home tournament and he has a legion of fans who will be disappointed.

‘I feel more sorry for Ronnie missing than anyone else because I feel it is a huge career mistake for him.’

O’Sullivan has no plans to retire any time soon, but he is becoming all the more unpredictable as to which events he plays in over the season.

The Rocket has been reasonably active this season, competing in all three Home Nations Series events so far, as well as the UK Championship, Shanghai Masters and Champion of Champions.

Hearn admits he is as clueless as anyone about what O’Sullivan has planned, but does believe he has lost his love for snooker.

‘Who knows what the future holds for young Mr O’Sullivan?’ Hearn continued. ‘But whatever it does, he has been a wonderful addition to the world of snooker for many, many years and we wish him well in everything he does.

‘Ronnie has been around for so many more years so has built a brand value. This is Ronnie O’Sullivan – a genius. He is his own man and does what he wants to do. And maybe he has reached the time in his life where he has fallen out of love with snooker.

‘Everyone benefits from the big personalities at the top. Every snooker player has benefited from Ronnie’s personality and skill. But no one lasts forever.

‘Ronnie’s a sad loss for the Masters, there’s no two ways about it. But he is not an irreplaceable loss because Judd is world number one and there are lots of other great players at this event.’

The Masters begins on Sunday 12 January with Ding Junhui playing Joe Perry in the afternoon session.

MORE: Judd Trump secures perfect Masters warm-up with Championship League win

MORE: Ding Junhui is hoping he can make up for Ronnie O’Sullivan’s Masters absence