ronnie-o’sullivan-must-be-hurting-after-not-playing-the-masters,-reckons-barry-hawkins

Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘must be hurting’ after making the decision to not play in the Masters this year, believes Barry Hawkins.

The Rocket chose not to play in the London event this year, simply saying: ‘I just didn’t want to play in it this year. I’m looking forward to doing some other stuff.’

However, he is working at Alexandra Palace throughout the tournament as a pundit for Eurosport, which makes the move all the more confusing.

Hawkins, who lost out to John Higgins in the first round of the Masters, feels that the five-time world champion will be regretting his decision not to compete.

‘It’s an event you don’t really want to miss. I know he’s under a lot of pressure, but who doesn’t want to play in that sort of arena?’ Hawkins told Metro.co.uk.

‘It’s what we practice for and he’s no different. He must be hurting a little bit that he’s not playing in the Masters after seeing all the new changes, because he’s there every day, he must feel that he’s missed out.

‘It’s his ideal set up, the format’s not too long. Not like playing the World Championship which is a long old slog. He can practice as much as he wants.

‘There’s only 16 players, it’s the ideal set-up for him really.

‘Sometimes I can see where he’s coming from, he is under more pressure than most of us, so I guess being able to switch off is nice.’

O’Sullivan further explained his decision by saying he does not deserve a spot in the prestigious tournament as he is not especially motivated to play in such it.

‘The Masters is such a great tournament I think that spot should go to somebody that’s really dedicated to the game and is going to give 110%,’ Ronnie told Eurosport in December.

‘At the moment I’m just playing to enjoy it and the place is better going to someone else.’

WST chairman Barry Hearn agrees with the Hawk, believing that the Rocket will live to regret his decision: ‘The Masters is a special place. It’ll miss Ronnie and Ronnie, in a reflective mood, will miss the Masters,’ Hearn told the BBC.

‘It is probably one of those decisions I think we have all made in our lives that you look arond now or later and say, “I shouldn’t have done that, that was a waste”.

O’Sullivan is likely to return to action next month at the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham, followed by the Welsh Open in Cardiff, two events he tends not to miss.

