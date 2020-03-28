ronaldo-nailed-for-‘pool-pictures’-amid-virus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed by a former Juventus boss for “taking pictures by the pool” while the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo has left Italy to be with his family during the shutdown of Italian football, having taken four months without salary. Forbes has estimated that the shutdown might cost his $US20 million ($32 million).

Yet that’s a relative pittance to Ronaldo, who has relocated to his native Madeira. He said that he was going to be with his mother, who suffered a stroke at the start of the month, but is now holed up in his luxurious home.

Three of Ronaldo’s Juventus teammates – Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi – have tested positive for COVID-19. After Ronaldo fled Italy, other players including Gonzalo Higuain also left the country.

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli, a former Juventus chairman, said that Ronaldo had set a bad example by fleeing and was now giving a poor impression of himself.

“Things at Juventus got complicated when Cristiano Ronaldo left,” Gigli, 75 told Radio Punto.

“He said he was going to Portugal because of his mother, but now he only appears to be taking pictures by the pool.

“When the exception was made for him, things fell apart and others wanted to leave – but it shouldn’t have been like this.

“They all should have been quarantined.”

Ronaldo has been using his huge profile to promote awareness of COVID-19.

Yet the global crisis has apparently not dulled his expensive tastes.

According to Bild, Ronaldo has splashed $AU17 million on a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci; a supercar of which only 10 have been made.

The latest Bugatti that Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly buying. Picture: Bugatti. (Supplied)

Ronaldo already owns a pair of luxury Bugattis – a Chiron and a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse – as part of his extensive car collection. The Bugattis have “CR7” embroidered on the headrests.

The Centodieci has an eight-litre W16 engine, with special models boasting a mind-bending 1600 horsepower. The supercar can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and has a top speed of 379km/h.