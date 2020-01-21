romeo-crennel-has-been-replaced-as-houston’s-defensive-coordinator

Romeo Crennel’s longtime coaching career could be coming to an end.

The 72-year-old, who has worked as Houston’s defensive coordinator since 2014, was replaced by defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, according to NFL Network. Crennel’s potential role with the Texans moving forward will be determined in meetings this week.

Crennel, whose NFL coaching career began in 1981, worked in New England as the defensive line coach (1993-96) and defensive coordinator (2001-04), winning three of his five Super Bowls in that span. As a head coach with Cleveland (2005-08) and Kansas City (2011-12), he amassed a 28-55 record with just one winning season.

Weaver, 39, has been the Texans’ defensive line coach since 2016. He began his career as an assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets in 2012, then became the head defensive line coach in Buffalo in 2013. After a year in Cleveland, he made the move to Houston.