romeo-beckham-shares-unseen-family-photos-to-celebrate-the-new-year

Romeo Beckham has shared sweet family photos as he reflected on 2019.

To celebrate the New Year, the teenager posted a string of snaps showing him with his siblings, his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regen.

The first snap shows Romeo, 17, with his brothers Brooklyn, 20, and Cruz, 14, and sister Harper, eight.

Another pic shows Romeo and Mia cuddling up to each other.

One picture sees Romeo with his fashion designer mum Victoria at the cinema.

Amazing end of a decade I love you all so much.

Another shows the star with his former footballer dad David at a basketball game and the others show the family posing together.

Romeo captioned the post: “Amazing end of a decade I love you all so much.”

Poking fun at his dad, Romeo added: “P.S I ended the year taller than my dad.”

It comes after the famous family shared glimpses into their Christmas and revealed they have a new member of the family – a puppy.

David shared a snap of the puppy to his Instagram Stories and revealed they’ve named the pup: Sage.

He posted a photo of daughter Harper, eight, hugging and kissing Sage on Christmas morning.

The picture was captioned: “Little Sage being welcomed to the family this Christmas morning.”

Harper kissed new family member Sage (Credit: Insta/@davidbeckham)

The family have two other Cocker Spaniels called Fig and Olive.

Meanwhile, Victoria recently reflected on 2019 and said she and David “have come a long way”.

She said: “What a year! I’m so grateful to the community that has supported me this past decade.

“In 2000, I dreamed big and in 2019 I dared to dream even bigger.”

She added: “@davidbeckham and I have come a long way—we celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary and every day my family makes me the proudest mum—I love you so much @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

