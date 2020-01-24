romelu-lukaku-takes-swipe-at-ed-woodward-over-manchester-united-transfers

Romelu Lukaku has taken subtle dig at Manchester United’s hierarchy as he bemoaned the lack of backing former manager Jose Mourinho received in the transfer market.

The Belgian striker, who has been prolific for Inter Milan since leaving Old Trafford last summer, was signed by Mourinho and quickly become of the manager’s most trusted players before he was axed.

But Lukaku was less fancied by successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and decided to leave back in March last year, though he feels things could have been different if Mourinho was backed properly.

‘I think Jose Mourinho – if he would have had the players that he wanted, he would have done better than what we did,’ said Lukaku in an interview with Sky Sports.

Solskjaer’s name was notably absent when Lukaku listed the managers who had gotten the most out of him, citing Mourinho, Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Antonio Conte, Steve Clark and his old Anderlecht boss Ariel Jacobs.

‘Those are the coaches that forever I will respect them,’ he explained.

‘At the end of the day, I’m always an open-minded guy and at the end of the day, as a footballer, you have to do what your manager asks.

‘I’ve never had any problem with any manager I’ve had – it shows my professionalism and my willingness to work.’

Lukaku has hit the ground running at Inter, scoring 14 times in Serie A – already bettering his goal haul last season – and feels his transfer suited all parties.

He continued: ‘I think I had to rediscover myself. Last year was difficult for me on the professional side, because stuff was not going how I wanted and I was not performing as well.

‘So I had to find it within myself what was lacking and came to the conclusion that it was time for me to change environment.

‘I made my decision around March, and I went to the manager’s office and told him it was time for me to find something else.

‘I wasn’t performing and I wasn’t playing. I think it was better for both sides to go separate ways. I think I made the right decision.

‘Manchester United has made space for the younger players to come through so I think it was a win-win situation for both of us.’

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Manchester United board he needs six signings to improve squad

MORE: Manchester United reluctant to repeat Alexis Sanchez mistake with January transfer target Edinson Cavani





