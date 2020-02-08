romelu-lukaku-scores-20-goals-faster-than-any-inter-milan-player-in-history

Romelu Lukaku has scored 20 goals for Inter Milan in fewer games than any player in history.

The former Manchester United striker scored both goals last weekend as Inter won 2-0 at Udinese to get back to winning ways in Serie A after three draws on the trot.

It was the sixth time this season that Lukakau – who arrived from United in a deal worth around £75m – has scored twice in a game for Antonio Conte’s side, bringing his tally to 20 in just 29 games across all competitions.

Lukaku’s run is better than any player to wear the Nerazzurri colours, edging out Ronaldo and Ruben Sosa who reached the number in 31 games.

Hernan Crespo scored 20 goals in 36 games, while Adriano, Diego Milito and Rodrigo Palacio needed 37 games.

Christian Vieri – one time the most expensive player in the world – needed 38 games and Mauro Icardi – now on loan at Paris Saint-Germain – needed 39 games.