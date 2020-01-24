romelu-lukaku:-i-was-right-to-leave-manchester-united

Romelu Lukaku believes he made the right decision to leave Manchester United and insists the move was best for both parties.

The Belgium striker joined United from Chelsea for £75 million in July 2017, scoring 42 goals over his two seasons at the club before moving to Inter Milan last summer.

Lukaku has been in superb form for Antonio Conte’s side, scoring 18 goals to help the club launch a challenge for the Serie A title.

Those performances, and United’s reported interest in signing a striker this month after Marcus Rashford’s back injury, have raised questions as to the wisdom of allowing Lukaku to leave Old Trafford.

But, in an interview with Sky Sports News, the 26 year-old says the decision was his and is convinced it was best for everyone.

“I made my decision around March, and I went to the manager’s office and told him it was time for me to find something else,” Lukaku said.

“I wasn’t performing and I wasn’t playing. I think it was better for both sides to go separate ways. I think I made the right decision.