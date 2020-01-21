romantic-atlantic:-10-hotels-in-and-around-cape-town-that-you’ll-love

Clifton’s Kloof Road is the most exclusive and expensive address in the city – and the hotel is equally impressive. This is a very romantic experience, furnished in the kind of casual, classy Afro-chic found in the continent’s best safari destinations. There are cosy spaces to curl up with a book and a choice of indoor and outdoor dining tables for quaffing cocktails. Sky-blue views are beautifully offset against the muted palette of whites, creams and greys. Rooms are elegant yet comfortable, with a fabulous mix of refurbished vintage pieces, a smattering of antiques, and natural fabrics. If you want dinner or lunch this can be prearranged – better still have it delivered to your room.



