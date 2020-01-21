romantic-atlantic:-10-hotels-in-and-around-cape-town-that-you’ll-love

Wedged between the ocean and a spectacular mountain backdrop, with views at every turn, the natural beauty of Cape Town and surrounding Winelands lends itself to romance. Proposals are made; weddings planned – prospective parties are spoilt for choice, with innumerable venues, and the requisite coterie for a destination wedding – and it’s not necessary to leave town for an amazing honeymoon. Is there a better aphrodisiac then a beautiful hotel room? Find out by booking into any of the following, netted from Cape Town and surrounds.
MannaBay
Cape Town, South Africa
9
Telegraph expert rating
This tiny luxurious Cape Town hotel, located high on the slopes of Table Mountain, offers superb city and mountain views. Hidden behind the rather brash concrete façade of what was once a private house are sumptuously decorated interiors and an immaculately groomed terraced garden with fire pit and elevated bar area. It’s hard to choose between the eight spacious rooms: Pom Pom is on the ground floor but comes with its own plunge pool to make up for lack of a view and Flamingo is an option for a brilliant mountain vista. It’s very much a ‘house hotel’, with an open-plan kitchen and on-tap butler service.
With its elevated position overlooking Bantry Bay and the ocean, Ellerman House has views that will delight even the most jaded traveller. The gracious Edwardian mansion features antiques and original architectural detailing, with accent colours and contemporary textiles. The extensive collection of South African art – on every wall throughout the house, including the bedrooms, as well as the purpose-built contemporary gallery in the garden – rivals that of South Africa’s best art museums. Each of the 13 rooms is completely different in character but mix design and comfort. Facilities are fantastic – the bar, built around the granite rocks and opening onto the terrace is uber-glam at sunset.
Cape Town’s iconic pink lady is a green oasis right in the centre of the city, with a palm-lined driveway leading to art-strewn lawns, magnificent flower beds, two pools and tennis courts.
Interiors are a pictorial ensemble of English colonial décor, quality finishings and original period furniture – especially the lounge, bar and terrace which sees the judicious use of wallpaper, mirrors and potted palms. Planet Restaurant offers romantic fine dining in double volume space under the helm of Chef Rudi Liebenberg – a passionate proponent of locally sourced ingredients – and High Tea in the lounge is a star attraction. It also has one of the best spas and pools in the city.
Compass House is a gem that manages to combine the standards of a boutique five-star hotel with the kind of relaxed intimacy and personal service of a well-staffed private house. Décor is pared down and elegant, clean-lined yet comfortable – the predominantly white and cream palette is the perfect contrast to the blue views; the place is worth forfeiting the day’s sightseeing. Across the infinity pool, palm trees are cut out into an enormous shimmering ocean. The specifications in each room are top-notch, from mattress to thread count. Compass House remains a very private, tranquil, exclusive experience, ideal for romance and those seeking a retreat.
Clifton’s Kloof Road is the most exclusive and expensive address in the city – and the hotel is equally impressive. This is a very romantic experience, furnished in the kind of casual, classy Afro-chic found in the continent’s best safari destinations. There are cosy spaces to curl up with a book and a choice of indoor and outdoor dining tables for quaffing cocktails. Sky-blue views are beautifully offset against the muted palette of whites, creams and greys. Rooms are elegant yet comfortable, with a fabulous mix of refurbished vintage pieces, a smattering of antiques, and natural fabrics. If you want dinner or lunch this can be prearranged – better still have it delivered to your room.
Kensington Place manages to be both hip and classic; the epitome of understated luxury. It’s intimate and personal, the ideal choice for a romantic break; despite its small size, service is five-star standard. Owner Chris Weir created eight en-suite rooms in what was once a double-storey family home – the top-floor rooms (1 to 3) enjoy the best views; Number 1 has a fireplace. You won’t eat a better breakfast in the city, and best of all, you can eat it anytime and anywhere you want. There’s always a chef on duty for those who don’t feel like going out – the menu is small but dishes freshly prepared and flavourful.
An experience rather than a mere hotel, anchored on the vineyard-clad slopes of Botmanskop, high above the gorgeous Helshoogte Pass; in a city famous for its views, this one is a showstopper. Collecting African contemporary art is all the rage now, but he was one of the first hoteliers to invest heavily in the big guns, and this wonderful collection is skillfully woven into the elegant, contemporary décor. Rooms here are referred to as ‘lodges’, and no wonder: each the size of a small cottage, this is a wonderful extravagance, with separate lounge, enormous bathroom and a deck with private heated swimming pool.
The most stylish hotel in the Winelands, with contemporary detailing offset against historic Cape Dutch architecture, and considered design that delights at every turn. Local style guru Karen Roos has beautifully juxtaposed the historic, rough and hand-hewn origins of her 18th-century farm with clean-lined contemporary elements that enhance both. The spa is exceptional, the wines award-winning, and the restaurant has a waiting list that is filled two months in advance, but it is the eight-acre kitchen garden that is the star of the show, with more than 300 varieties of edible plant watered by gurgling streams. That said: waking up here is the ultimate privilege.
When you’re lying on a lounger waiting for another whale to lobtail while sipping a fine Sauvignon, you can’t help but conclude that Birkenhead House is one of Africa’s finest beachfront hotels. A wide array of interesting objects as well as beautiful antiques have been put together with an eclectic flair that is uniquely her own. If you love a decadent bathroom, this is yet another reason to book – many are the same size as the bedroom. There is a spa and two small pools (the most inviting is located right on the lip of the sea-view terrace).
This flawlessly dressed guesthouse is the ideal retreat gor anyone looking to zone out on peaceful, mesmerizing views of a lagoon. Local designer Sumari Krige has done a brilliant job of transforming what could have been the overwhelmingly large spaces of a grand family holiday home into several classy yet comfortable wombs. Every room is enormous, and every vantage as beautiful as the views – these really are spaces you’ll want to loll about in for a few days. Expect generous walk-in cupboards, enormous bathrooms with separate tubs and showers 100 per cent Percale linen on king-sized beds, underfloor heating and writing desks with fresh flowers.
