roman-abramovich-approves-chelsea’s-push-to-sign-jadon-sancho

Roman Abramovich is backing Chelsea’s push to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Chelsea explored the possibility of signing Sancho during the January transfer window but a deal now looks more likely to happen this summer.

Reports in Germany this week have claimed that Borussia Dortmund are already targeting replacements for Sancho, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Chelsea are frontrunners for the 19-year-old’s signature, with reports claiming that the west London club were close to finalising a £120 million deal.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast, Abramovich and Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia are ‘very keen’ on bringing Sancho to Stamford Bridge as they want to make a ‘statement signing’.

Sancho has established himself as one of the best young wingers in Europe since joining Dortmund with 26 goals and 36 assists in 79 appearances.

Chelsea will also have a further need to strengthen their attacking options in the summer as Willian could potentially depart.

The Brazilian’s current contract expires in the summer and although he has held talks with Chelsea over a new deal an agreement has not yet been reached.





