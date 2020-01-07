rolls-royce-no-longer-just-for-chauffeured-ceos-as-custom-made-suvs-attract-celebrities-and-influencers-who-get-rich-younger

Most Rolls-Royce owners used to be captains of industry, in their mid-fifties, and driven around by a chauffeur.

But the average age has dropped to 43 in a decade, as the carmaker’s first SUV and custom-made ranges attract sports stars, celebrities and influencers who are getting rich quick.

Sales of the luxury British car have hit an all-time record as Rolls-Royce reaps the reward of its strategy to shed its fusty image and target younger buyers.

“About 20 per cent of Rolls-Royce buyers are celebrities, people from the sport, music and film worlds,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the chief executive.

“Digital industries also mean the world of ultra high net worth individuals is changing. People are becoming wealthy at such speeds now.” As a result, the average age of buyers is down 13 years on a decade ago, when Mr Müller-Ötvös became head of the BMW-owned business.