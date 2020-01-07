rolls-royce-no-longer-just-for-chauffeured-ceos-as-custom-made-suvs-attract-celebrities-and-influencers-who-get-rich-younger

Most Rolls-Royce owners used to be captains of industry, in their mid-fifties, and driven around by a chauffeur.
But the average age has dropped to 43 in a decade, as the carmaker’s first SUV and custom-made ranges attract sports stars, celebrities and influencers who are getting rich quick.
Sales of the luxury British car have hit an all-time record as Rolls-Royce reaps the reward of its strategy to shed its fusty image and target younger buyers.
“About 20 per cent of Rolls-Royce buyers are celebrities, people from the sport, music and film worlds,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the chief executive.
“Digital industries also mean the world of ultra high net worth individuals is changing. People are becoming wealthy at such speeds now.” As a result, the average age of buyers is down 13 years on a decade ago, when Mr Müller-Ötvös became head of the BMW-owned business.
The more youthful drivers are also opting to drive themselves; the company believes just a quarter of its cars are chauffeured.
Customers have been attracted to the manufacturer because of the opportunity to customise their car, limited only by imagination and legal requirements over vehicle design.
Cars with million-pound price tags are now common at the Goodwood production plant in Chichester, West Sussex, Mr Müller-Ötvös said. Pundits say the one-off Sweptail built by Rolls-Royce in 2017 cost more than £10 million. Last year a new Rolls-Royce Phantom was commissioned by a Stockholm-based entrepreneur requesting a flower garden design on the inside, with one million stitches.
Younger buyers have also been wooed by the company’s Black Badge line of modified cars, giving Rolls-Royce a newer, edgy image.
Launched four years ago, high-performance Black Badge cars are aimed at what the firm calls a “subversive cohort who take risks, break rules and build success on their own terms”. It describes a Black Badge version of the Cullinan as its “darkest and most urban statement yet”.
The change in tack is a far cry from John Lennon’s famous Rolls-Royce Phantom, currently owned by the Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada, which was sent to a specialist for a psychedelic paint job in the Sixties.
About a third of Rolls-Royce’s customers now visit the company’s base to oversee the personal touches.
A new class of owner is also seeking out new models, such as the Cullinan 4×4, Rolls-Royce’s first SUV, which costs from £250,000.
Named after the largest diamond ever found, the Cullinan accounted for 40 per cent of all its cars sold in 2019 – its first full year on the market.
Eight out of 10 Cullinans have been bought by customers who had not previously owned a Rolls. “These are clients we have not seen before,” Mr Müller-Ötvös said. “Most already have other cars; Cullinan is an addition to their garage.”
SUVs have grown to be the biggest-selling car style in Europe, making up 40 per cent of the market. Rolls-Royce has been criticised for being late to the market. Yesterday rivals Bentley reported sales of its SUV, the Bentayga, were up 18 per cent.
Mr Müller-Ötvös said: “This was a delicate exercise for the brand and we took our time. We were not late to the party – we arrived with it in full swing.” He added: “This is a British success story. It is not just about Cullinan but it is the shining star.”
About 30 per cent of Rolls-Royce’s cars are sold in the US, ahead of China at 25 per cent, and then the UK and Europe at 20 per cent. Middle East sales account for 15 per cent.