rolling-loud-postpones-its-miami-2020-dates-to-february-2021

Yet another festival has fallen victim to coronavirus postponement syndrome as Rolling Loud announces new dates for its Miami iteration in February of 2021. Miami has a special place in the hearts of the festival’s organizers, as it was the location of the original Rolling Loud festival and many of the festival’s go-to artists call the city home. The May 8-10 dates originally scheduled for this year’s fest have become unfeasible due to COVID-19 coronavirus precautions, so the new dates are February 12-14, 2021 — Presidents’ Day Weekend.

Read the statement from Rolling Loud below:

Since our last update, we have been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, hopeful that it would slow and allow us to proceed with producing the festival in May. At the same time, we were working around the clock on a contingency plan in case we had to postpone. It was important for us to not make the decision too soon, without having all of the facts. We wanted nothing more than to turn up with you all at the 6th year of our sold out show. However, as the spread of COVID-19 has increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we could not proceed with the May 8-10 dates.

To make sure that fans get the same experience that they signed up for in May, we’ve worked extremely hard with all of the artists, vendors, city and county officials, and the venue to make that happen. Accordingly, Rolling Loud Miami 2020 will be postponed to President’s Day Weekend (3 days), February 12-14, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Same lineup. Same rage. Ain’t nothin’ changed but the dates.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you need a refund, don’t worry, we got you. Purchasers will be notified via email by April 8th on how to obtain a refund. We’ve also extended the Layaway Plan GRACE PERIOD to August 1st for those fans who missed a payment and still want to be able to attend in February. We love you all and want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get lit with us next year.

We’ll get through this together. Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all soon! If we all do our part to help suppress the virus, we’ll be moshing together again in no time.

